Company Profile
Tenau Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.
Tenau elevator inherits the manufacturing connotations of the industry for a century in Germany and stands on the leading industrial altitude in the world. It breaks through the development attitude of the enterprise, guides the industrial development unceasingly and insists on providing customers with the high quality passenger elevator company products and services.
Contact Information
- Address
- East of Xicheng Road,North of Lianyi Road,Nanxun Economic Development Zone,Nanxun District,Huzhou Ci, New York, New York 10002 227
- Phone
- 86-572-3765590
- export@tenau.com.cn
- Website
- https://www.tenau.net/