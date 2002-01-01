Company Profile
Tendersniper
In the fast-paced world of procurement, Tendersniper stands out. This platform streamlines the sourcing and bidding process, effortlessly connecting businesses with the right suppliers. Beyond innovation, Tendersniper fosters transparency and fair competition, creating a dynamic marketplace. Make informed decisions and drive success in procurement with Tendersniper. It's not just a tool; it's the future of efficiency and fairness.
Contact Information
- Address
- Central Venue Unishire Victory, 2nd floor, No. 84,, 2nd Main Road, Palace Guttahalli, Bengaluru, Kar, Bangalore, Karnataka 560003 101
- Phone
- 9148706565
- sales@tendersniper.com
- Website
- https://tendersniper.com/