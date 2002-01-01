Company Profile
Tentec Ltd
Tentec offer purpose designed bolt tensioning tools and hydraulic torque wrenches for wind turbines.
Developed over many years, our wind turbine bolt tightening solutions offer the most advanced, safe, rapid and operator friendly tools in the market today.
Developed over many years, our wind turbine bolt tightening solutions offer the most advanced, safe, rapid and operator friendly tools in the market today.
Contact Information
- Address
- Plynouth House, Guns Lane, West Bromwich, West Midlands B70 9HS 226
- Phone
- + 44 (0) 121 524 1990
- sales@tentec.net
- Website
- http://www.tentec.net