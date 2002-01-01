Company Profile
Terrapinn
Our purpose is to give our customers the relationships and big ideas to do different and better business. We've been doing it for more than 20 years.
We want you to come away from one of our events with eight big ideas and eight new key contacts. That's how we contribute to the business communities we serve.
Around the world.
We want you to come away from one of our events with eight big ideas and eight new key contacts. That's how we contribute to the business communities we serve.
Around the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- Singapore, Singapore, Singapore 65 194
- Phone
- +65 6322 2757
- Website
- http://www.terrapinn.com