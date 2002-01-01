Terrasmart, the renewable energy portfolio of Gibraltar (NASDAQ: ROCK), is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Harnessing the combined strengths, technical expertise, and heritage of its four legacy brands, Terrasmart delivers a holistic project experience providing leading solar technologies and smart solutions across the project lifecycle to mitigate risks and amplify returns for solar projects of any size, type, and location. Serving the commercial, DG and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With over 24 GWs of solar deployed across 6,000 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar on any terrain, anywhere in the U.S.