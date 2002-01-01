Company Profile
TERRASource Geothermal Systems
TERRASource provides year-round efficient heating and cooling for your home/office by using the earth as a heat source during the winter, and conversely as a cooling source during the summer months. TERRASource geothermal heat pumps take advantage of the moderate temperatures in the ground to "boost" efficiency - but more importantly - reduce your heating and cooling costs. Save up-to 70% on Energy Bills. DIY kits available.
Contact Information
- Address
- 299 Haskel Lane,, Batavia, OH 45103 227
- Phone
- 513-735-5500
- Website
- http://www.geothermalheaters.com