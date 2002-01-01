Company Profile

TEVA Energy

TEVA Energy logo
TEVA Energy provides commercial and industrial facilities with heat energy at a rate below a facility's monthly energy costs. TEVA's proprietary polymer solar and geo-exchange systems enable TEVA to bear all system costs (i.e. $50,000 to $5,000,000), and charge only for energy utilized by a facility. This clean energy delivery is metered and priced below the client's cost for equivalent fossil-fuel energy. Clients save money and carbon emissions from day one without risk or capital expense. Additional information about TEVA Energy is available at www.tevaenergy.com.

Contact Information

Address
950 Sunshine Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 227
Phone
407-831-2223

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