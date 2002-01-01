TEVA Energy provides commercial and industrial facilities with heat energy at a rate below a facility's monthly energy costs. TEVA's proprietary polymer solar and geo-exchange systems enable TEVA to bear all system costs (i.e. $50,000 to $5,000,000), and charge only for energy utilized by a facility. This clean energy delivery is metered and priced below the client's cost for equivalent fossil-fuel energy. Clients save money and carbon emissions from day one without risk or capital expense. Additional information about TEVA Energy is available at www.tevaenergy.com.