Company Profile
Texas Electric Broker
Texas Electric Broker helps home and business owners lower their energy bill by shopping negotiated wholesale rates from the top electric providers in the US, even if you are locked into a contract. Once you are ready to move forward and save money, switching providers is free and does not require any installation or interruption of your service. The new, lower rates will be put into effect as early as your next billing cycle, allowing you to see your savings immediately.
Contact Information
- Address
- 402 Hackberry Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087 227
- Phone
- 877-456-8539