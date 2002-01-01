Company Profile
Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments semiconductor innovations help 90,000 customers unlock the possibilities of the world as it could be – smarter, safer, greener, healthier and more fun. Our commitment to building a better future is ingrained in everything we do – from the responsible manufacturing of our semiconductors, to caring for our employees, to giving back inside our communities. This is just the beginning of our story. Learn more at www.ti.com.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2900 Kifer Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051 227
- Phone
- 408-721-5000
- gayle.bullock@ti.com
- Website
- http://www.ti.com