Company Profile
The 12th Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition (AW
Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition 2017 (AWHE 2017)
Date: August 16th-18th, 2017
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex
Digital Invitation: http://www.yunzhan365.com/read/zjpz/utht/index.html
Exhibition Scope: Heat pump product and equipment, Solar water heating equipment, Gas water heater, Air/Ground source heat pump, Boiler, hot-water boiler, water treatment equipment, etc
Contact:
Tel: +86-20-29188156
Email:awhe2017@163.com
Website: http://www.whstgz.com/index.php?lang=en
Date: August 16th-18th, 2017
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex
Digital Invitation: http://www.yunzhan365.com/read/zjpz/utht/index.html
Exhibition Scope: Heat pump product and equipment, Solar water heating equipment, Gas water heater, Air/Ground source heat pump, Boiler, hot-water boiler, water treatment equipment, etc
Contact:
Tel: +86-20-29188156
Email:awhe2017@163.com
Website: http://www.whstgz.com/index.php?lang=en
Contact Information
- Address
- China Import & Export Fair Complex , No.382, Mid of?Yue Jiang Road, Haizhu District,?Guangzhou, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510000 45
- Phone
- +86-20-29188156
- awhe2017@163.com