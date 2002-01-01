Company Profile
the 6th China International Solar Photovoltaic Exh
About「International photovoltaic Exhibition」
As one of the most important professional exhibition in Asia, the 6th China International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition &
Conference aims to provide the newest information and integrated solutions for customers. PV China 2014 creates a professional
trade platform under the brand influence of www.solarpvsources.cn ,www.energysources.cn and Modern Photovoltaic Magazine
for companies at home and abroad to show the latest products and technologies of phot
As one of the most important professional exhibition in Asia, the 6th China International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition &
Conference aims to provide the newest information and integrated solutions for customers. PV China 2014 creates a professional
trade platform under the brand influence of www.solarpvsources.cn ,www.energysources.cn and Modern Photovoltaic Magazine
for companies at home and abroad to show the latest products and technologies of phot
Contact Information
- Address
- Floor 3, Shanghai Railway Building, 355 Moling Road, Shanghai, Shanghai, China Shanghai 200070 45
- Phone
- +86 21 3100 7315
- maggie.shen@utmgobal.cn
- Website
- http://www.pv-china.org/en/