Company Profile
The AI Media Centre
The AI Media Centre provides professional installation services across Dundee and surrounding areas. We specialise in tailored solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, enhance property comfort, and support long-term performance. Our services are customised to suit the needs of each property, ensuring reliable and effective results.
All work is carried out by qualified professionals with a strong focus on workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
All work is carried out by qualified professionals with a strong focus on workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 3, Prospect III, Prospect Business Centre, Dundee, Scotland DD2 1TY 226
- Phone
- 07777513366
- Website
- https://theaimediacentre.com