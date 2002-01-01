Company Profile

The Aldyn

The Aldyn logo
The Aldyn Residences, Private Athletic Club and Spa sets a new standard for waterfront living with over 40,000 square feet of lifestyle-enhancing amenities.
The Aldyn introduces a wide array of river-facing residences and a new level of luxury to Riverside Boulevard.

Contact Information

Address
60 Riverside Boulevard New York NY 10069, New York, New York 10069 227
Phone
888 696 4555

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