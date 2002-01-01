Company Profile
The Aldyn
The Aldyn Residences, Private Athletic Club and Spa sets a new standard for waterfront living with over 40,000 square feet of lifestyle-enhancing amenities.
The Aldyn introduces a wide array of river-facing residences and a new level of luxury to Riverside Boulevard.
The Aldyn introduces a wide array of river-facing residences and a new level of luxury to Riverside Boulevard.
Contact Information
- Address
- 60 Riverside Boulevard New York NY 10069, New York, New York 10069 227
- Phone
- 888 696 4555
- lbraun@whitehatfirm.com
- Website
- http://www.thealdyn.com