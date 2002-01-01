The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Associati

ADBA was established in 2009 as a not-for-profit organisation representing businesses in the anaerobic digestion sector, to help remove the barriers to growth currently faced by the industry and to promote the benefits of AD to the UK. We want to realise the potential of the AD industry, and allow this sector to deliver energy security and economic growth - in waste management, farming, transport and food processing, among others - while also combating climate change.



ADBA wants to ensure we can deliver all the benefits of AD. We work with industry, government, NGOs, media, professional bodies, the public, and our members to promote and develop AD, and to tackle AD issues across the UK. We particularly draw on the expertise of our members to allow us to deal with the latest issues, and anticipate and act on any potential problems or opportunities, before feeding directly into the policy-making process.