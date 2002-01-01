Company Profile
The CLEMMER Group
The tough economy has made organizations more careful about their employee's performance, now the motto of corporate world is to get the best from its employees, to make their employee more productive and accomplished, executive coaching programs have also been launched in many corporate organizations.
Jim Clemmer the head of clemmer group is reputed all over the world for his executive coaching programs, be it leadership development training or management leadership skill.
Jim Clemmer the head of clemmer group is reputed all over the world for his executive coaching programs, be it leadership development training or management leadership skill.
Contact Information
- Address
- 309 Bain Ave, Toronto, On, Canada, Toronto, Canada 90001 227
- Phone
- 416-371-2680
- Website
- http://www.jimclemmer.com