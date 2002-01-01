Company Profile
The Coretec Group
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, The Coretec Group is engineering silicon to improve life and power tomorrow's EV, cleantech, and emerging technology markets. Endurion is The Coretec Group's battery development program. The Coretec Group is applying its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 600 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor,, MI 48103 227
- Phone
- 918-494-0509
- Website
- https://www.thecoretecgroup.com