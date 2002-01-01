Company Profile

The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group logo
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, The Coretec Group is engineering silicon to improve life and power tomorrow's EV, cleantech, and emerging technology markets. Endurion is The Coretec Group's battery development program. The Coretec Group is applying its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries.

Contact Information

Address
600 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor,, MI 48103 227
Phone
918-494-0509

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