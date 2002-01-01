The Dance Connection organizes dance and activity classes for students of all ages and abilities. The Dance Connection provides classes for adults and children in Ballet, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Tap, Musical Theatre, Lyrical; plus, combination classes for young children and Boy's classes. To know more about the present program for toddlers and children upto the age of 5 years for Mommy & me classes visit: http://www.danceconnectionnj.com/childrens_dance_classes.php