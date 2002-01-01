Company Profile
The Dance Connection
The Dance Connection organizes dance and activity classes for students of all ages and abilities. The Dance Connection provides classes for adults and children in Ballet, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Tap, Musical Theatre, Lyrical; plus, combination classes for young children and Boy's classes. To know more about the present program for toddlers and children upto the age of 5 years for Mommy & me classes visit: http://www.danceconnectionnj.com/childrens_dance_classes.php
Contact Information
- Address
- 1 Jill court, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 227
- Phone
- (908) 874-8800