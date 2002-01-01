Company Profile
The Deepcore SAS -COMMODITIES BROKERAGE DATA & TRA
The Deepcore provides Brokerage of commodities with a specialisation in Sugar & Soybeans. The company is considered as one of the top 3 leading brokerage house worldwide. We also offer Big Data & Digital softwares which focuses on helping traders and brokers. Our main goal is helping pure commodities players by developing tools for tomorrow's markets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 35 avenue des Champs Elysées, Paris, Paris 75008 76
- Phone
- +33 642920088
- arnaud@thedeepcore.com
- Website
- https://www.thedeepcore.com/