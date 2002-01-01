Company Profile

The Deepcore SAS -COMMODITIES BROKERAGE DATA & TRA

The Deepcore SAS -COMMODITIES BROKERAGE DATA & TRA logo
The Deepcore provides Brokerage of commodities with a specialisation in Sugar & Soybeans. The company is considered as one of the top 3 leading brokerage house worldwide. We also offer Big Data & Digital softwares which focuses on helping traders and brokers. Our main goal is helping pure commodities players by developing tools for tomorrow's markets.

Contact Information

Address
35 avenue des Champs Elysées, Paris, Paris 75008 76
Phone
+33 642920088

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