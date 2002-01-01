Company Profile

The Distributed Energy Show

The Distributed Energy Show logo
The Distributed Energy Show is a free to attend exhibition and conference that will bring together the entire supply-chain focused on distributed energy resources and provide visitors with a comprehensive array of technologies and systems to enable them to generate, store, manage and distribute their own power and heat.
Technologies on display will include solar systems, gas turbines, wind turbines, combined heat & power, energy storage systems, small hydro, fuel cells and much more.

Contact Information

Address
Telford International Centre, UK, Shrewsbury, Shropshire TF3 4JH 226
Phone
+44 (0)1273 789568

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