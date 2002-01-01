Company Profile
The Distributed Energy Show
The Distributed Energy Show is a free to attend exhibition and conference that will bring together the entire supply-chain focused on distributed energy resources and provide visitors with a comprehensive array of technologies and systems to enable them to generate, store, manage and distribute their own power and heat.
Technologies on display will include solar systems, gas turbines, wind turbines, combined heat & power, energy storage systems, small hydro, fuel cells and much more.
Technologies on display will include solar systems, gas turbines, wind turbines, combined heat & power, energy storage systems, small hydro, fuel cells and much more.
Contact Information
- Address
- Telford International Centre, UK, Shrewsbury, Shropshire TF3 4JH 226
- Phone
- +44 (0)1273 789568