Company Profile
The Energy and Resources Institute
The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is a research institute based in New Delhi that conducts research work in the fields of energy, environment and sustainable development. It was established in 1974. It was formerly known as Tata Energy and Resource Institute.[1] As the scope of its activities widened, it was renamed The Energy and Resources Institute in 2003.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6C, Darbari Seth Block, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, New Delhi 110003 101
- Phone
- 91 11 2468 2100
- mailbox@teri.res.in
- Website
- http://www.teriin.org