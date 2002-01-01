Company Profile
The Energy Conservation Group
The Energy Conservation Group is a UK based installer of premium solar PV systems. They have over 10,000 installation to their name and are well known for both their excellence in this field and their exemplary customer service and long term aftercare.
Contact Information
- Address
- 26 Liberty Close, Woolsbridge Industrial Park, Three Legged Cross, Wimborne, Dorset BH21 6SY 227
- Phone
- 01202 811169
- web-marketing@tecg.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.tecg.co.uk