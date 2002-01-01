Company Profile

The Energy Conservation Group

The Energy Conservation Group logo
The Energy Conservation Group is a UK based installer of premium solar PV systems. They have over 10,000 installation to their name and are well known for both their excellence in this field and their exemplary customer service and long term aftercare.

Contact Information

Address
26 Liberty Close, Woolsbridge Industrial Park, Three Legged Cross, Wimborne, Dorset BH21 6SY 227
Phone
01202 811169

Social Media