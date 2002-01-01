Company Profile
The Fraunhofer Center for Sustainable Energy Syste
The Fraunhofer Center for Sustainable Energy Systems (CSE) is a not-for-profit applied R&D laboratory dedicated to the commercialization of technologies for a sustainable energy future. CSE engages in collaborative research with private companies, government entities, and academic institutions, and works with emerging sustainable energy startups to help develop their technologies, bridging the gap from laboratory to production.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5 Channel Center Street, Boston, MA 02210 227
- Phone
- 617-575-7250
- jshearman@fraunhofer.org
- Website
- http://cse.fraunhofer.org