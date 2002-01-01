The Fredericks Company has been an industry leading innovator and manufacturer of tilt measurement products for more than 80 years. Our TrueTiltâ„¢ line of electrolytic tilt sensors, inclination sensors & switches are built for unsurpassed accuracy and repeatability. Fredericks also develops and manufacturers high-quality signal conditioning boards, inclinometers/tilt instrumentation, ON/OFF and tilt switches, and MEMS inclinometers, all at our US manufacturing facility in Southeastern PA.