Company Profile

The Fredericks Company

The Fredericks Company logo
The Fredericks Company has been an industry leading innovator and manufacturer of tilt measurement products for more than 80 years. Our TrueTiltâ„¢ line of electrolytic tilt sensors, inclination sensors & switches are built for unsurpassed accuracy and repeatability. Fredericks also develops and manufacturers high-quality signal conditioning boards, inclinometers/tilt instrumentation, ON/OFF and tilt switches, and MEMS inclinometers, all at our US manufacturing facility in Southeastern PA.

Contact Information

Address
2400 Philmont Avenue, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 227
Phone
215-947-2500

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