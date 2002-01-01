Company Profile

The Hive Dental

The Hive Dental logo
We understand the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic dentures for your oral health and confidence. Our team of skilled professionals offers professional denture cleaning services using the latest techniques to ensure your dentures remain in original condition. Trust us to provide thorough, professional denture cleaning that leaves your smile looking and feeling its best. Schedule an appointment with us today and experience denture care excellence!

Contact Information

Address
First Floor, 38 Richmond Hill, Bournemouth BH2 6EJ, Bournemouth, Dorset BH26EJ 226
Phone
01202 922 280

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