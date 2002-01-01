Company Profile
The Hollaender Mfg. Co.
Hollaender is a manufacturer of aluminum structural pipe fittings and aluminum pipe. Using the company's popular Speed-Rail structural slip-on pipe fittings, together with 1 ¼, 1 ½ or 2 inch IPS aluminum, galvanized steel, stainless steel or black iron pipe, solar panel racking systems can be easily designed and built on site.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10285 Wayne Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215-6399 227
- Phone
- 1-800-772-8800
- ronc@hollaender.com
- Website
- http://www.hollaender.com