Company Profile

The Hollaender Mfg. Co.

The Hollaender Mfg. Co. logo
Hollaender is a manufacturer of aluminum structural pipe fittings and aluminum pipe. Using the company's popular Speed-Rail structural slip-on pipe fittings, together with 1 ¼, 1 ½ or 2 inch IPS aluminum, galvanized steel, stainless steel or black iron pipe, solar panel racking systems can be easily designed and built on site.

Contact Information

Address
10285 Wayne Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215-6399 227
Phone
1-800-772-8800

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