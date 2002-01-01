The Madison Energy Group is a comprehensive, turn key green energy company with a global reach in the marketplace. We specifically manufacture our primary product, EnerG2, which reduces the energy consumption in commercial coolers and freezers by 20-30% while also reducing compressor cycles and carbon emissions. EnerG2 is priced to provide a 12 month ROI and is guaranteed for 5 years. Madison Energy conducts pilot programs in order to prove the effectiveness of this innovative device.