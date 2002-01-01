The Media Octopus DMA

Digital Customer Acquisition

Data intelligence & information is our bedrock



The Media Octopus has a rich multi-sector heritage in marketing data and digital customer acquisition. We grew out of data intelligence and information is our bedrock.



While marketing is often considered hard to measure, at The Media Octopus we start and end with the numbers, translating data intelligence into definitive reach, engagement, acquisition and ultimately a truly measurable ROI.



That data also gives us the hard facts - the truth about your customers. Where they are, what they're looking for, how they prefer to engage with brands, and even how they prefer to be acquired. It makes us smart, and we use that knowledge to make informed decisions about your marketing strategy.



This genuine understanding of your customer's journey and our ability to precisely identify how and when to engage, convert and retain customers across multiple channels is why businesses, brands and organisations choose to work with The Media Octopus.



What to expect from The Media Octopus



We strive to be inspirational

We always work in the interests of your company. The best relationships are built on trust and we'll earn yours with great results and straight-talking advice.



We value innovation

We exist because we believe things can be done better so challenging the status quo is in our blood. With that comes an insatiable appetite for new ideas and a relentless curiosity, but you'll always find purpose behind our pioneering approach; there's a very good reason behind every new idea.



The customer is at the heart of everything we do

Our customers and your customers are central to our thinking. For your customers, we start each campaign by truly understanding their needs, enabling us to reach them the right way. For you, our daily reporting, flat fee structure, data integrity and straight-talking team deliver an honesty and transparency that makes for strong working relationships.



We value integrity

We will say no to improper marketing practices, to unregulated data, to working with a business the public can't trust. Winning new clients is great, but not if working with them compromises our ethics or makes our team unhappy. This integrity earns us trust, respect and long term relationships with our clients.