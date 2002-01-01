Company Profile
The Metals Factory
The Metals Factory is an ISO certified and PED approved professional and international manufacturer, supplier and exporter of stainless steel, aluminium, nickel alloys, carbon steel and alloy steel products. With a collective experience of over 30 years, we have emerged as one of the largest just in time exporter of steel and aluminum products.
Contact Information
- Address
- 83, Dr. Maheshwari Road, BIT Chawl No. 7, Godown No. 1, Dongri, Umerkhadi, Mumbai: 400009, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400009 101
- Phone
- +912223701962
- kajal.metline@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.themetalsfactory.com