Company Profile
The Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo 2012
The Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo 2012 is Nigeria's leading alternative energy Expo. NAEE 2012 takes place at the Yaradua Convention Centre, Abuja Nigeria from September 17-19 2012. The event will feature an impressive line-up of local and international speakers, delegates and exhibitors, who will gather to debate a new energy future for Africa's most populous nation.
This year's conference will focus on the theme reforming the Nigerian Power sector with Alternative Solution
This year's conference will focus on the theme reforming the Nigerian Power sector with Alternative Solution
Contact Information
- Address
- Wuse, Nigeria, FCT 90001 158
- Phone
- +442032396611