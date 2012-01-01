The Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo 2012 is Nigeria's leading alternative energy Expo. NAEE 2012 takes place at the Yaradua Convention Centre, Abuja Nigeria from September 17-19 2012. The event will feature an impressive line-up of local and international speakers, delegates and exhibitors, who will gather to debate a new energy future for Africa's most populous nation.



This year's conference will focus on the theme reforming the Nigerian Power sector with Alternative Solution