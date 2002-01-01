Company Profile
The RESPONDENT Project
RESPONDENT is an EU-funded Horizon Europe project using AI-driven energy forecasting and Galileo-enabled grid monitoring to enhance renewable energy integration, demand-side management, and grid stability. By leveraging Copernicus Earth Observation data, advanced algorithms, and nanosecond-level time synchronization, RESPONDENT helps grid operators, energy traders, and DSOs optimize electricity planning, balance supply and demand, and support Europe's clean energy transition.
Contact Information
- Address
- 24 Fitzwilliam Pl, Dublin 2, Leinster D02 T296 105
- Phone
- +353858421783
- Website
- https://respondent-project.eu/