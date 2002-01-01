Company Profile

The RESPONDENT Project

The RESPONDENT Project logo
RESPONDENT is an EU-funded Horizon Europe project using AI-driven energy forecasting and Galileo-enabled grid monitoring to enhance renewable energy integration, demand-side management, and grid stability. By leveraging Copernicus Earth Observation data, advanced algorithms, and nanosecond-level time synchronization, RESPONDENT helps grid operators, energy traders, and DSOs optimize electricity planning, balance supply and demand, and support Europe's clean energy transition.

Contact Information

Address
24 Fitzwilliam Pl, Dublin 2, Leinster D02 T296 105
Phone
+353858421783

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