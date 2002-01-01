Company Profile

The Solar Biz Inc.

The Solar Biz Inc. logo
Over a half a century of experience (Since 1969) with design engineers, not order takers. Extensive product knowledge and recommendations. We're help, real help.
A simple call will tell you you've made the right call. Give us five minutes to prove it.

Contact Information

Address
2136 US HiWay 180 East, Silver City, New Mexico 88061 227
Phone
888-826-0939

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