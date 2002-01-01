Company Profile
The Solar Scrubber
Dirt, dust and debris can accumulate on your solar panel surface, blocking some of the sunlight and reducing output. Industry reports say the lack of scheduled cleanings can cause solar panels to lose 7-20% of thier efficiency and increase a solar cells pay back time by 3-5 years. Please protect your investment by calling us today to schedule your appointment 702-205-3697 or thesolarscrubber@yahoo.com.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1398 St George Circle3, Prescott, AZ 86301 227
- Phone
- 702-205-3697
- Website
- http://thesolarscrubber.com