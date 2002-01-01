Company Profile
The Solar SuperMarket
Dedicated to providing Canadians great solar electricity products for grid tie or off-grid installations in homes, cottages, mobile and industrial applications. Featuring Magnum, Outback, Schneider, MidNite, Morningstar and other great manufacturers. We have the largest on-line inventory and helpful sales staff to guide your installation from concept to completion.
Contact Information
- Address
- 399 South Edgeware Road, St. Thomas, Ontario N5P 4B8 39
- Phone
- 855-444-0644