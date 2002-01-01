Company Profile
The Splash Lab USA
We are an international team of designers, manufacturers, inventors and thought leaders working across commercial, hospitality, retail, and museum and transport sectors. Our design philosophy, business communications and workplace culture empower and enable innovation and creativity by making people our priority. Through this, we build partnerships. We believe the future is personal. We use rich raw materials, cutting-edge automation and modular bathroom systems to powerfully and positively infl
Contact Information
- Address
- 8745 Washington Blvd, Studio D, Culver City, CA 90232, Culver City, CA, United States, CA 90232 227
- Phone
- 3104105008
- info@thesplashlabusa.com
- Website
- https://www.thesplashlabusa.com/