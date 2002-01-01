Company Profile

The Sun Works

The Sun Works logo
Solar panel sales and Solar Electrical installation for RV's, residential, and business applications.
Kyocera, BP Solar, Shell Solar, Xantrex,Trace Engineering, Heart Interface, Outback Inverters, Turnkey and custom Solar Electric Installations for everyone

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 1545 700 E Beal Rd, Niland, CA 92257-1545 227
Phone
760-791-5011

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