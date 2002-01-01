Company Profile
The Sun Works
Solar panel sales and Solar Electrical installation for RV's, residential, and business applications.
Kyocera, BP Solar, Shell Solar, Xantrex,Trace Engineering, Heart Interface, Outback Inverters, Turnkey and custom Solar Electric Installations for everyone
Kyocera, BP Solar, Shell Solar, Xantrex,Trace Engineering, Heart Interface, Outback Inverters, Turnkey and custom Solar Electric Installations for everyone
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 1545 700 E Beal Rd, Niland, CA 92257-1545 227
- Phone
- 760-791-5011
- sunsmith@starband.net
- Website
- http://www.thesunworks.com