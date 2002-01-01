The Switch was one of the first wind power companies that pioneered permanent magnet generator (PMG) and full-power converter (FPC) solutions, making them commercially available. The Switch Drive™ is a fully optimized generator and converter package, available in the widest range of packages to maximize wind power generation. Recently launched, The Sun Switch is a utility-grade solar inverter with a rugged outdoor design and totally self-contained liquid-cooling system with proven LVRT ability.