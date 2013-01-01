The Water Expo is the only event in the United States providing access to the ever-growing, non-stoppable WATER related markets for ALL the Americas.



With its unique marketing mix (USA + Latin America & the Caribbean), the Water Expo works as the one-stop, all-inclusive, interactive conference and marketplace on this extremely important resource, combining a major trade show with front edge extensive educational and networking programs serving the Residential, Commercial and Industrial markets



The Water Expo takes place on September 17 & 18, 2013 at the prestigious Miami Beach Convention Center, and is produced by Show Winners Corporation an experienced trade show promoter of world-class top events like the well established MiaGreen Expo & Conference.



The Water Expo -Showering Connections throughout the Americas- is supported by prestigious industry sponsors, partners and hemispheric institutions. Based in Miami, America's Business Hub, it also provides a vacation escape in South Florida.



The Water Expo features cutting-edge technologies, services and know-how on WATER to Prospect, Collect, Harvest, Preserve, Test, Purify, Supply, Measure, Drink, Clean, Heat, Enjoy, Irrigate, Drain, Energize, Build, and Save!!! It has the privilege to be held in the State of Florida which accumulates great water resources, capabilities and experience on this subject.



By EXHIBITING in & SPONSORING The Water Expo 2013 you target East USA and/or Latin American & Caribbean top markets in the hottest spot at the right time.



By ATTENDING The Water Expo you meet major suppliers, get the best deals, increase your professional value, connect with innovation and uncover top business opportunities at local, regional and global scales.



For complete information visit www.TheWaterExpo.com send your request to mail@TheWaterExpo.com or call (305) 412-EXPO (3976)