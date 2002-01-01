Company Profile

The Winston Works

The Winston Works logo
Waste heat exchangers reuse waste heat from all draining liquids+solids and all air-gases from vents+exhausts. Any diameter-length, vertical or horizontal. Can include heat storage. Hybrid copper-plastic design. Double walled, vented.
Reduces cost, peak power, pollution, global warming and smog. Makes more hot water.
Patents available.Manufacturing is low in cost, in capital, in skill. All copper in heat transfer for high performance. Needs a manufacturer. www.inventure.ca @winstrm

Contact Information

Address
20 Kimball Road, Knowlton, Quebec J0E 1V0 39
Phone
4502436850

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