The Winston Works

Waste heat exchangers reuse waste heat from all draining liquids+solids and all air-gases from vents+exhausts. Any diameter-length, vertical or horizontal. Can include heat storage. Hybrid copper-plastic design. Double walled, vented.

Reduces cost, peak power, pollution, global warming and smog. Makes more hot water.

Patents available.Manufacturing is low in cost, in capital, in skill. All copper in heat transfer for high performance. Needs a manufacturer. www.inventure.ca @winstrm