Company Profile
Theatre House London
The magic of tragic love saga, The Phantom of the Opera is still ruling the hearts of theatre lovers at the Her Majesty's Theatre! The blockbuster musical is one of the most successful shows of the world. The show is all set to make its grand entry into its 30th year. Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical show is set against the backdrop of gothic Paris Opera House. The multi award winning London musical is a must watch for music lovers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 57, Haymarket,London, London, Northern England SW1Y 4QL 226
- Phone
- +442070990930
- alinajames21@gmail.com