thereleasetechnique

The Swine Flu is becoming an epidemic that is sweeping across the nation. There is, however, a technique that can help you avoid infection without resorting to drugs.



Virginia Beach, VA 09/11/09 - The Release Technique is proud to announce that it offers a unique system by which individuals can release all of their negative thoughts and energy and avoid many health problems, including the swine flu.



The abundance course, based on techniques created by Lester Levenson, can teach anyone how to