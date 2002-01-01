Company Profile
Thermo Energy
Founded in 1988, ThermoEnergy is a diversified technologies company engaged in the worldwide development, sales and commercialization of patented and/or proprietary municipal and industrial wastewater treatment and power generation technologies.
ThermoEnergy Corporation has spent nearly two decades developing sustainable water treatment and clean energy technologies that help clients operate more efficiently, save money, reduce their carbon footprints, and meet sustainability goals.
ThermoEnergy Corporation has spent nearly two decades developing sustainable water treatment and clean energy technologies that help clients operate more efficiently, save money, reduce their carbon footprints, and meet sustainability goals.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10 New Bond Street, Worcester, MA 01606 227
- Phone
- 508-854-1628
- edsmith945@yahoo.com
- Website
- http://www.thermoenergy.com/