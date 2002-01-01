THERMOBARR ENERGY LIMITED

Infinite green energy - now! The founders of the ambitious project "THERMOBARR" claim that the new system of energy storage and generation can solve most of the energy problems of mankind, and completely abandon the burning of fossil fuels, primarily coal and fuel oil.

The core of the technology is a tank of refractory concrete filled with mineral material heated to 1100 g.C.

A key advantage of the technology is that TES "THERMOBARR" uses working or enclosed power plants.