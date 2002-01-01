Company Profile
THERMOBARR ENERGY LIMITED
Infinite green energy - now! The founders of the ambitious project "THERMOBARR" claim that the new system of energy storage and generation can solve most of the energy problems of mankind, and completely abandon the burning of fossil fuels, primarily coal and fuel oil.
The core of the technology is a tank of refractory concrete filled with mineral material heated to 1100 g.C.
A key advantage of the technology is that TES "THERMOBARR" uses working or enclosed power plants.
The core of the technology is a tank of refractory concrete filled with mineral material heated to 1100 g.C.
A key advantage of the technology is that TES "THERMOBARR" uses working or enclosed power plants.
Contact Information
- Address
- 272 Bath Street Glasgow Lanarkshire G2 4JR SCOTLAND, 272 Bath Street Glasgow Lanarkshire G2 4JR SCOTLAND, Scotland 272 Bath G2 4JR 234
- Phone
- +79093484102
- info@thermobarr.com
- Website
- http://www.thermobarr.com