Company Profile

TheSolarPlanner.com

TheSolarPlanner.com logo
Free website with tutorials, sizing worksheets, tax credit info, how-to videos, downloadable guides and links to home solar resources. Targeting homeowners, DIY enthusiasts and students who are new to solar photovoltaics. This comprehensive online resource provides one-stop shopping and learning geared towards the residential U.S. PV market. A directory of companies, organizations, publications, job boards, apps and software is currently under development.

Contact Information

Address
7855 Firestone Way, Antelope, CA 95843 227
Phone
9167922364

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