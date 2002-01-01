Company Profile
TheSolarPlanner.com
Free website with tutorials, sizing worksheets, tax credit info, how-to videos, downloadable guides and links to home solar resources. Targeting homeowners, DIY enthusiasts and students who are new to solar photovoltaics. This comprehensive online resource provides one-stop shopping and learning geared towards the residential U.S. PV market. A directory of companies, organizations, publications, job boards, apps and software is currently under development.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7855 Firestone Way, Antelope, CA 95843 227
- Phone
- 9167922364
- info@thesolarplanner.com
- Website
- http://www.thesolarplanner.com