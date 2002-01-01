Company Profile
ThinkGeoEnergy
ThinkGeoEnergy, is an Iceland-based geothermal focused advisory firm working for international corporate clients on research, strategic and marketing related activities.
The firm operates the leading geothermal news website and network, covering the complete value chain of the geothermal power sector and industrial scale direct use sector globally. It is the key news source for all major players in the industry, as well as financial players, government organisations and related players.
The firm operates the leading geothermal news website and network, covering the complete value chain of the geothermal power sector and industrial scale direct use sector globally. It is the key news source for all major players in the industry, as well as financial players, government organisations and related players.
Contact Information
- Address
- Laugavegur 13, Reykjavik, NA 101 100
- Phone
- +354 6185304
- news@thinkgeoenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.thinkgeoenergy.com