Company Profile

Third Planet Energy Solutions Inc.

Third Planet Energy Solutions Inc. logo
Canada's Managed Energy Service Provider
* Save 20% On Your Electricity Bill
* Comprehensive Energy Management Solutions: Meter, Monitor, Manage, Motivate
* Reduce your Carbon FootPrint, Improve your "GREEN" Posture

Contact Information

Address
30 Donnici Drive, Hamilton, Ontario L9B 2P1 39
Phone
905 389 0197

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