Thorn Law Group, which was founded by tax attorney Kevin E. Thorn, is an experienced law firm whose mission is to successfully represent you in sensitive tax controversies. Thorn Law Group assists clients all over the U.S. and internationally. We associate with local counsel throughout the world in a broad range of tax disputes, including Business and Employment Tax, Criminal Tax Investigations, IRS Audits and Appeals, International Tax Issues as well as voluntary disclosure of Offshore Account