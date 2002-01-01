Company Profile
Threeway Steel Co.,Ltd
Threeway Steel Co.,Ltd is a world-class SSAW steel pipe manufacturer,one of the largest subsidiary in Shinestar Holdings Group Co.,ltd.As the company"s largest export base, we are committed to providing professional one-stop purchase service,he excellent quality control, competitive prices, convenient shipping and timely delivery.Currently,the customers have already been throughout all over the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- 22nd Floor, Royal Wing Tower, Long Champ International Building, No.9 Xiangfu Road, changsha, hunan 41000 45
- Phone
- 8673188678578
- sales37@srtsteelpipe.com
- Website
- http://www.threewaysteel.com