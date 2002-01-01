Company Profile

Thunder Basin Environmental Consulting, Inc.

Thunder Basin Environmental Consulting, Inc. logo
Thunder Basin Environmental Consulting, Inc. provides air, water and soil compliance services to the Rocky Mountain Oil & Gas Industry.

In 2004 TBEC, Inc invented and patented the CleanSweep-abb(TM) process to treat water discharge from shallow well natural gas (coal-bed methane) production.

Contact Information

Address
377 Cummings Avenue, Buffalo, WY 82834 227
Phone
3076841277

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