Company Profile
Thunder Basin Environmental Consulting, Inc.
Thunder Basin Environmental Consulting, Inc. provides air, water and soil compliance services to the Rocky Mountain Oil & Gas Industry.
In 2004 TBEC, Inc invented and patented the CleanSweep-abb(TM) process to treat water discharge from shallow well natural gas (coal-bed methane) production.
In 2004 TBEC, Inc invented and patented the CleanSweep-abb(TM) process to treat water discharge from shallow well natural gas (coal-bed methane) production.
Contact Information
- Address
- 377 Cummings Avenue, Buffalo, WY 82834 227
- Phone
- 3076841277
- tbec@wyoming.com
- Website
- http://www.tbeconline.com