Company Profile
THY Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
THY Precision is a company located in central Taiwan that manufactures precision injection molding and precision molds. When manufacturing smaller or lighter products, strong and precise parts can be molded.
We have taken complete MOLDFLOW analysis, automatic assembly system and dust-proof room and other equipments.
Obtained ISO 9001:2015 and ISO13485 certification.
We have taken complete MOLDFLOW analysis, automatic assembly system and dust-proof room and other equipments.
Obtained ISO 9001:2015 and ISO13485 certification.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.107, Zhongzheng Rd., Puyan Village, Puyan Township, Changhua 516018 210
- Phone
- 886-963185249
- sales@thy-precision.com
- Website
- https://www.thy-precision.com/