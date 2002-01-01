Company Profile
Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods Co., Ltd
Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods Co., Ltd is currently an emerging production and marketing enterprise based production Casing and Tubing. Located in Tianjin, near the capital Beijing, and Tianjin Port the largest port in north of China,owning convenient transportation, unique geographical conditions.
Contact Information
- Address
- Industrial Park of Jinghai Town, Tianjin, China, tianjin, jinghai 301600 45
- Phone
- +8618892205553
- harry@dlpoctg.com
- Website
- http://dlpoctg.com/